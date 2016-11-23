The Dakota Access Pipeline battle shines a spotlight on Native American communities

By Aubrey Franchell

The recent Dakota Access Pipeline battle has brought Native American groups into the national spotlight. Energy Transfer Partners is attempting to construct an underground pipeline to deliver crude oil from central North Dakota to Patoka, Ill. The pipeline will cross under the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in North Dakota. “Protectors” of the land are concerned that an oil spill would contaminate the life-sustaining water throughout the region. “I think the government needs to come in and take a stand and show they support the treaties that were signed years ago,” says Isaac Herrera, a supporter of the protectors.

Explainer: What’s behind the Dakota pipeline protests

During Native American Heritage Month, Yahoo News is examining the rich and diverse history of America’s indigenous people.

In Page, Ariz., Tomas, a Native American performing artist of both Navajo and Dutch heritage (featured in the video above) explains what it was like growing up as a child on a reservation in Shonto, Ariz., saying he was bullied for looking “too white.” He dealt with adversity by connecting more deeply to his Navajo roots. He now teaches Native American dances to kids in his tribe, helping them to connect to a tradition that is to some degree being forgotten by the current generation.

In Santa Fe, N.M., Mayor Javier Gonzales explains why his city now celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day. “It’s important to use this opportunity to educate our children, to educate our visitors, even some of the older folks, on the important contributions of the Native American community, and then equally important to talk about how we are stronger when as multicultures we celebrate one another and we come together to celebrate each other’s strong existence.”