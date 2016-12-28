The 16 best memes of 2016

As a remarkably unpredictable and, in some cases, tragic 2016 winds down, Yahoo News is taking a look back at the year that was.
Between a wild and often times ugly election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the death of the Cincinnati Zoo’s gorilla Harambe and Michael Jordan reaffirming his status as an Internet legend, 2016 was quite the year in memes.
Here are the ones Yahoo News thought dominated the discussion in 2016:
_____
Bernie vs. Hillary
Before the nation decided between Clinton and Trump, the eventual Democratic nominee was battling Sen. Bernie Sanders in their party’s primary election. Sanders, who had widespread appeal with young voters, became a meme champion, even inspiring the popular Facebook group “Bernie Sanders’ Dank Meme Stash.”
As an attempt to push Sanders over Clinton, the Internet decided to compare their stances on many subjects.
Bernie vs. Hillary: What’s in a meme? https://t.co/8PYUHYys5F pic.twitter.com/8joiKERWiO
— Miss_Victoria (@MissNovembertj) February 15, 2016
Ted Cruz is the Zodiac Killer
Sanders, Clinton and Trump weren’t the only political figures to get caught in the Internet’s cross hairs this year. Cruz, whose presidential campaign fell short of its ultimate goal, became the subject of a decades old murder mystery.
Never forget Ted Cruz is the Zodiac Killer pic.twitter.com/ayU4QMAGCT
— Snugzmeow (@Snugzmeow) May 26, 2016
Harambe
In a year that saw so many tragic deaths, the most discussed — at least in the meme community — came in May when the Cincinnati Zoo’s gorilla was shot after a 3-year-old boy climbed into his enclosure. The incident received national attention and became one of the signature moments of 2016.
@tiaamaree @StrauberryJam harambe's the meme of the year pic.twitter.com/boqMzJ8FxJ
— Lorenzo (@lorenzomigz26) November 29, 2016
SpongeBob SquarePants
There were few characters, fictional or not, that were more influential in terms of memes than SpongeBob. Between the “Spongegar,” a primitive-looking version of the popular children’s character, and confused Mr. Krabs memes, the cartoon took center stage in many ways.
When the waiter walks by with food but it's not yours #SpongeGar pic.twitter.com/tiM2oPh7ae
— SpongeBob Caveman (@spongebobcavemn) November 13, 2016
The collective NBA universe today outside of Golden State #DurantDecision pic.twitter.com/EtjmeL5dTW
— Tony Sulla-Heffinger (@AntSulla) July 4, 2016
Running Man Challenge
Seemingly eons (in Internet time) before the Mannequin Challenge (more on this later), there was the Running Man Challenge. Popular in locker rooms around the country, the meme hit its peak popularity in June when first lady Michelle Obama did it alongside creators Kevin and Jeremiah, thanks to the Ellen Show.
Michelle Obama masters #Snapchat thanks to Running Man Challenge duo: https://t.co/wRNiSndaVw ???? pic.twitter.com/pVXksvu1FT
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 22, 2016
Pokémon Go
One of the most popular video games of all-time had a massive resurgence in 2016, the 20th anniversary of its release, when Pokémon Go debuted. The wildly popular mobile app became the talk of the world over the summer and inspired its own set of memes.
#pokemongo #meme pic.twitter.com/p1bBeKJ5As
— PowerPoket (@Power_Poket) August 22, 2016
Rio 2016
Before swimmer Ryan Lochte became the story of the Summer Olympics, we had instant meme moments when Tongan flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua stole hearts with his oiled-up body, and Michael Phelps was caught looking quite angry before a race.
The best meme of the Olympics so far is angry Michael Phelps https://t.co/Y8ZEJL5Z0Q pic.twitter.com/ODilmOrj0T
— HuffPost Sports (@HuffPostSports) August 9, 2016
The shirtless Tonga flag bearer steals the show at the #Rio2016 #OpeningCeremony. https://t.co/fPJLjhI7T6 pic.twitter.com/y2zPO4ATia
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 6, 2016
Arthur’s fist
SpongeBob wasn’t the only cartoon character to get in on the meme party in 2016. While Arthur memes in general saw a spike in use over the summer, his fist was the biggest of the bunch.
I finally get the chance to use the Arthur fist meme #EarPods pic.twitter.com/9saoecU4sY
— Ele paul (@ele_efpaul) September 10, 2016
Pepe the Frog
As the year went on and the election continued to dominate the attention of many Americans, Pepe the Frog became one of the memes at the center of it all. The once-innocent cartoon frog became a symbol of the alt-right and of racist and anti-Semitic agitation.
Ken Bone
For one night in October, Americans forgot about the election battle between Clinton and Trump, and focused on a mustachioed, overweight man in a red sweater. As is the case with most Internet celebrities, his fame was short-lived after his Reddit history became public.
This Election Day, check out our conversation with the man, the myth, the mustache, KEN BONE. @kenbone18 #bonezone https://t.co/soqTUdEJyK pic.twitter.com/rFv28TRtyt
— Know Your Meme (@knowyourmeme) November 8, 2016
Trump
The president-elect himself was not immune to meme culture. While he was the subject of memes throughout his campaign, the number exploded after his surprising win.
Mitt Romney is me every time I go on a first date pic.twitter.com/659nSst6rg
— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) November 30, 2016
Obama-Biden
Following Trump’s win, the Internet — perhaps as a coping mechanism — looked back at the First Bromance, embracing “Uncle Joe” and his wacky pranks, sayings and antics.
This is by far my favorite Obama Biden meme that I've seen ???? pic.twitter.com/4wtIJoUSdD
— Sarah Lyons (@SarahSlyons) November 15, 2016
Crying Jordan
Thanks to his Hall of Fame induction speech, the legendary basketball player had long been a subject of memes, but in November he took it to the next level. During the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony, the Hornets owner’s famous waterworks started again, reaffirming his status in Internet history.
Yoooo they got Michael Jordan crying at the White House we've reached the pinnacle pic.twitter.com/CDghRRf5tm
— Gerardo Frank (@G_Frank33) November 22, 2016
Mannequin Challenge
The Mannequin Challenge was one of the most fun memes of 2016, putting people in clever, hilarious or downright awkward positions and forcing them to remain frozen for a short video. Michelle Obama and the Cleveland Cavaliers did one of the best, while Jerry Jones and the Cowboys executives did one of the worst.
Watch: The @Cavs did a great #MannequinChallenge in the White House with Michelle Obama. https://t.co/eUcyHgJ3Bd pic.twitter.com/JlQnKRIrNl
— For The Win (@ForTheWin) November 11, 2016
Bottle Flipping
Around for a short time, bottle flips really took off in 2016 and drew the ire of the New York sports world when LeBron James and his teammates did it during a blowout win against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in December.
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James couldn’t land a clean bottle flip…busts.
(via @clippittv)pic.twitter.com/Iq6Ugleg55
— Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 8, 2016
Me vs. Inner Me
Finally, one of the biggest memes of the year came late in 2016. While Kermit sipping his tea is the Muppet’s most popular meme, the newest — “Star Wars” inspired — has really taken off as of late, and even served as an inspiration for this story.
_____
