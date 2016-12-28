The 16 best memes of 2016

As a remarkably unpredictable and, in some cases, tragic 2016 winds down, Yahoo News is taking a look back at the year that was.

Between a wild and often times ugly election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the death of the Cincinnati Zoo’s gorilla Harambe and Michael Jordan reaffirming his status as an Internet legend, 2016 was quite the year in memes.

Here are the ones Yahoo News thought dominated the discussion in 2016:

_____

Bernie vs. Hillary

Before the nation decided between Clinton and Trump, the eventual Democratic nominee was battling Sen. Bernie Sanders in their party’s primary election. Sanders, who had widespread appeal with young voters, became a meme champion, even inspiring the popular Facebook group “Bernie Sanders’ Dank Meme Stash.”

As an attempt to push Sanders over Clinton, the Internet decided to compare their stances on many subjects.





Ted Cruz is the Zodiac Killer

Sanders, Clinton and Trump weren’t the only political figures to get caught in the Internet’s cross hairs this year. Cruz, whose presidential campaign fell short of its ultimate goal, became the subject of a decades old murder mystery.

Never forget Ted Cruz is the Zodiac Killer pic.twitter.com/ayU4QMAGCT — Snugzmeow (@Snugzmeow) May 26, 2016





Harambe

In a year that saw so many tragic deaths, the most discussed — at least in the meme community — came in May when the Cincinnati Zoo’s gorilla was shot after a 3-year-old boy climbed into his enclosure. The incident received national attention and became one of the signature moments of 2016.





SpongeBob SquarePants

There were few characters, fictional or not, that were more influential in terms of memes than SpongeBob. Between the “Spongegar,” a primitive-looking version of the popular children’s character, and confused Mr. Krabs memes, the cartoon took center stage in many ways.

When the waiter walks by with food but it's not yours #SpongeGar pic.twitter.com/tiM2oPh7ae — SpongeBob Caveman (@spongebobcavemn) November 13, 2016





The collective NBA universe today outside of Golden State #DurantDecision pic.twitter.com/EtjmeL5dTW — Tony Sulla-Heffinger (@AntSulla) July 4, 2016





Running Man Challenge

Seemingly eons (in Internet time) before the Mannequin Challenge (more on this later), there was the Running Man Challenge. Popular in locker rooms around the country, the meme hit its peak popularity in June when first lady Michelle Obama did it alongside creators Kevin and Jeremiah, thanks to the Ellen Show.





Pokémon Go

One of the most popular video games of all-time had a massive resurgence in 2016, the 20th anniversary of its release, when Pokémon Go debuted. The wildly popular mobile app became the talk of the world over the summer and inspired its own set of memes.





Rio 2016

Before swimmer Ryan Lochte became the story of the Summer Olympics, we had instant meme moments when Tongan flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua stole hearts with his oiled-up body, and Michael Phelps was caught looking quite angry before a race.

The best meme of the Olympics so far is angry Michael Phelps https://t.co/Y8ZEJL5Z0Q pic.twitter.com/ODilmOrj0T — HuffPost Sports (@HuffPostSports) August 9, 2016









Arthur’s fist

SpongeBob wasn’t the only cartoon character to get in on the meme party in 2016. While Arthur memes in general saw a spike in use over the summer, his fist was the biggest of the bunch.

I finally get the chance to use the Arthur fist meme #EarPods pic.twitter.com/9saoecU4sY — Ele paul (@ele_efpaul) September 10, 2016





Pepe the Frog

As the year went on and the election continued to dominate the attention of many Americans, Pepe the Frog became one of the memes at the center of it all. The once-innocent cartoon frog became a symbol of the alt-right and of racist and anti-Semitic agitation.