'That's not a cop. So I just kept on going,' says driver nearly hit by fake police suspect

Christin Hale and Adam Hollon grew suspicious of the Chevrolet Tahoe that was following them the afternoon of June 15 began flashing what resembled the blue lights of a police car.

“We was getting on the highway and this guy about rear-ended us,” Hollon told News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson on Monday night. “I was like that’s not a cop. So I just kept on going.”

Their suspicions were realized when the car behind was pulled over later the same day in Springboro, its driver arrested on a charge of impersonating a police officer or private police officer. That driver, identified as 52-year-old Dennis Meade of Middletown, remained in the Montgomery County Jail on the charge Monday night.

Hale said the Tahoe hit the shoulder on state Route 741 in Miamisburg, “acting like he was a cop, hit his lights and then got behind us.”

Hollon, in his car with Hale and their two young children, said they pulled onto I-75 and the driver tried to hit them several times. Hollon called 9-1-1 and got off the interstate.

A Springboro police officer who stopped Meade later had him arrested after finding a loaded gun in his waistband and ammo in his pocket.

“I mean, his windows he’s got wheels like the cop cars. He’s got the spotlight. He’s got the PA, the radios, the sirens. He’s got it all,” Hollon said.



