'That's the Lord's chicken.' Trump visits Atlanta Chick-fil-A before fundraiser

The Chick-fil-A off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta is used to dealing with the morning rush as one of the busier franchises in the area. But this morning was a little different.“Get ready for some milkshakes,” former President Donald Trump told Chick-fil-A staff on Wednesday, surprising customers with a drop-in while on the way to a fundraising luncheon in the city.

The interaction, which quickly went viral across social media, showed Trump buying 30 milkshakes and “some chicken” for customers and supporters.

One moment at the fast-food restaurant has caught special attention among conservatives on X, formerly Twitter: Some banter between a Trump and a supporter. Pundits thought the woman, who is Black, was referencing her race as she encouraged the former president, “I don’t care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump, we support you!”

Chick-fil-A visit marks Trump's second in Georgia this year

Today’s visit marks the second time Trump has come to Georgia in a little over a month, showing that the state will once again be an important battleground in the 2024 presidential election.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Former U.S. President Donald Trump meets with people during a visit to a Chick-fil-A restaurant on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump is visiting Atlanta for a campaign fundraising event he is hosting. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the fundraiser cost $6,600 to attend, with an additional $25,000 fee per couple for a photo opportunity with the 45th president. Those expected to be in attendance included former U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, as well as prominent figures of the Georgia business sector, including Bernie Marcus of Home Depot and poultry industry billionaire Tommy Bagwell.

In all, the fundraiser was expected to rake in more than $5 million for the embattled candidate, who currently owes nearly $470 million for his various legal troubles, including cases over hush money and election fraud.

But at his stop before the fundraiser, the former president appeared more interested in the chicken he was about to be served. “That’s the Lord’s chicken,” Trump quipped.

