'That's a huge problem': Trump reloads his plan to deny election results
Donald Trump made it clear on the campaign trail this weeks that he has no plans to accept any election results that he doesn't like. Meanwhile Hope Hicks, a key former Trump aide, took the stand in his New York criminal trial. Ahmed Baba, Stephanie Mehta, Tom Rogers and Sami Sage join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss on The Nightcap.