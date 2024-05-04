'That's a huge problem': Trump reloads his plan to deny election results

TechCrunch

Lidar company Luminar is slashing its workforce by 20% and will lean harder on its contract manufacturing partner as part of a restructuring that will shift the company to a more "asset-light" business model, as it aims to scale production. Luminar is also cutting ties with "the majority" of its contract workers. "Today, we stand at the crossroads of two realities: the core of our business has never been stronger across technology, product, industrialization, and commercialization; yet at the same time the capital markets perception of our company has never been more challenging," billionaire founder and CEO Austin Russell said in a letter posted to Luminar's website.