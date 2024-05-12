Thanks for your anger mayor, but it means nothing when the law goes unenforced | Letters

Our Milwaukee mayors just get up and say how outraged they are, and then still do nothing (“Reckless driver problem can’t be solved with only outrage,” May 5).

It's pretty simple: Enforce the law (prosecution, not just a meaningless arrest) and less people break it. You don't enforce the law and more people break it.

I've almost been hit several times by people running red lights at high speed on Miller Parkway. I have no other route to get to or from work. Many the cars don't have license plates on the vehicles, or they are expired.

A 4-year-old died in a hit-and-run. We need the mayor's outrage – and innovation.

There’s never a cop in sight. Maybe the cops just gave up because nothing ever happens to the violators. Violators get tickets and they just keep driving.

I appreciate the mayor’s anger, but his are just hollow words until he proves otherwise.

Faraday Sage, Milwaukee

