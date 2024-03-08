Thank you to the UT building that broke my heart | Commentary

In 2012, I taught a leadership class in the Steve Hicks School of Social Work at the University of Texas. I wanted to have my dad come as a guest speaker – what I didn’t know was if I could get him in the building.

I had been his accessibility scout for two years following my mom’s death. I walked in from the curb and turned left where the elevator stopped me. Would his scooter fit the tiny space? Maybe. I would measure.

If it did fit, could the turn radius at the classroom door be wide enough? Maybe. And if I moved all the furniture… The final answer was no.

I really wanted him to see me teach. And my students to see where I get my outrageousness from. Hence my broken heart.

So, when an email recently crossed my screen asking for support saving the building, I was shocked. I’d seen a bit of news about some people expressing a sense of loss with the knowledge that the building was to be torn down. The email caused me to stop and acknowledge the “huh” ringing through my heart and mind.

RELATED: 'Grumet: Demolition planned for mural, historic building in path of UT football facility'

When did aging and neglected bricks and mortar gain a place inside the sacred circle of human concern?

Artist Raul Valdez visits the mural he painted that is displayed in the School of Social Work at the University of Texas, May 11, 2023. The historic building is slated for demolition. (Credit: Mikala Compton/American-Statesman/File)

I have been interacting with this building, which currently houses the Steve Hicks School of Social Work, since 2004 as an adjunct professor, a student, and now as a faculty member. The building has fought me every step of my way.

It has narrow doors, tight turns, half stories, and an elevator the size of a teacup, making it hostile to many with mobility challenges and defying the entrance of anyone in a scooter. The windows are painted shut, refusing fresh air at every turn. The building has never had a full central HVAC system, and air doesn’t circulate, making it perilous for anyone with a delicate immune system. And a combination of faux walls and cement walls that cannot be made to hold updated wiring for modern technology is a constant frustration.

As much as I appreciate those who tried all the workarounds and accommodations, the building has never helped a tiny bit.

A building that can no longer resist the ingress efforts of feral cats, mutating germs, and large insects is not somewhere people want to work or learn no matter how quaint the aesthetic. A building that cannot provide clean air or hot water, where mobility is daily hindered, and where flecks of mystery black something float down from the ceilings onto our keyboards should be gracefully retired.

Much that is good and memorable has happened there. Yet, I am sure all the good wrought within those walls and hallways have been and still are the fruits of people – not the place. The bricks and mortar themselves do not speak or hold memory. People do.

The former students at the original University Junior High who integrated the school can tend future generations with love and tolerance. A mural can be reborn into another form of art. A college can move into healthier, more central space on the campus. And when an old friend is gone, the land will be there to support sport and spirit integral to our university.

I share a deep personal thanks to those who allowed this old place to contribute a few more wonders before it goes. Our circle of human concern will be broader and stronger than it is now.

But because of people, not a building.

Rhodes is a senior lecturer in the Steve Hicks School of Social Work at the University of Texas.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Thank you to the historic UT building that broke my heart | Commentary