'Tonight Show' Writers Pen Touching Thank You Notes To Hillary Clinton

The “Thank You Notes” penned on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday were something special.

One by one, the female writers of the late-night program ― including Caroline Eppright, Becky Kraus, Albertina Rizzo and Jo Firestone ― took the chair usually occupied by host Jimmy Fallon to write words of gratitude to guest (and former Democratic presidential candidate) Hillary Clinton.

The thank-you notes were heartfelt, emotional and often hilarious, and Clinton reacted to them with glee and gratitude.

View photos

View photos

A tearful Miley Cyrus, in the midst of a week-long residency at the show, also made an appearance to pen a thank-you note of her own.

I got my hug!!!! @hillaryclinton today was one I will never forget ...U are endlessly inspiring , & I hope you know how loved / appreciated pic.twitter.com/YxA9V9t3Jy — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 5, 2017

Clinton, who spoke to Fallon about the need for gun control during her appearance, also shared some words of thanks for the women of America.

Watch the entire segment in the video above.