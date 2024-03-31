If Thames Water can’t fix itself, let it fail – and crony capitalism with it

As a case study in everything that is wrong with our economy – from funny-money monetary policy to rapacious foreign investors stripping monopoly utilities of every spare penny, all while ripping off customers and degrading our environment – the Thames Water scandal is hard to beat.

The morality of the story is clear, but the details are complex, so first: some facts. The water and sewerage industry has been privately owned since 1989. Since then capital investment has been 84 per cent higher, with the water companies having put in £190 billion. It is impossible to believe that a nationalised water industry would spend any more, given Britain’s fiscal situation and competing demands for funds.

The water companies also have to contend with old and creaking infrastructure. Britain has combined sewers, through which rainwater and domestic waste water pass. When the sewers get too full, untreated waste water can flood the streets or back up through our pipes and loos in our homes, which is why instead they end up released into rivers and seas. The volume of sewage spilled in this way doubled last year compared with the year before.

Ministers argue that our performance is probably better than in most European countries – although with little data published on the Continent, we cannot be sure – and brandish statistics showing higher investment here than there. The water companies blame heavy rainfall, and cite improvements in data monitoring. But something is going very badly wrong with our water companies, and in particular with Thames Water.

After privatisation, Thames was listed on the London Stock Exchange, but it was de-listed following its acquisition by RWE, the German utility company, in 2001 and sold to Kemble Water Holdings, a consortium led by Macquarie, the Australian bank, in 2006. This, not 1989, was when the trouble started. Under Macquarie control, which lasted until 2017, Thames paid dividends to its investors worth £2.7 billion and tripled its debt to £11 billion.

It was during these years that Thames – and other water companies too, such as Southern, Anglian and Yorkshire – came to be defined more by financial engineering than civil engineering. Kemble set up complex corporate structures comprising various subsidiaries, some of which were based offshore. It was not until 2017, when Macquarie sold its stake in Kemble to Omers, a Canadian pension fund, that Thames Water Utilities Cayman Finance Ltd was closed down.

Thames claimed the Cayman company was established to gain easier access to global bond markets, but few were convinced. The more likely explanation was that offshoring its financial activities via convoluted corporate structures made it easier to do business in secret and avoid scrutiny.

Throughout this time, Thames borrowing was apparently not in line with the financial guidelines set by the water regulator, Ofwat. These rules – informed by the price the regulator asked customers to pay the companies – sought a balance-sheet ratio between debt and equity of 60:40. The ratio, which from next year will change to 55:45, exists to ensure resilience before financial scenarios, such as higher inflation and increased interest rates, of the kind we have recently experienced.

Thames Water lacks this resilience, precisely because of the financial engineering of its bosses and owners. The incentives aligned to encourage profligacy: the consistent cashflow of the water companies, Ofwat’s policy of considering the average cost of capital, and the broader context of cheap debt caused by the experiment in radical monetary policy meant Thames racked up its borrowing. The taxation of debt compared to equity financing also played its part: offsetting its debt interest costs, Thames has paid no corporation tax for years.

Today, its debt-to-equity ratio is 77:23, and its total debt stands at £14 billion – more than half of which is reported to be index-linked. Since Macquarie sold Kemble, the new shareholders have taken no dividends. But after putting £500 million into the company last year – funds presented as equity but which later turned out to be debt with 8 per cent interest – the shareholders are now refusing to put up more, blaming Ofwat for imposing high environmental standards, insisting on debt reduction and blocking proposed 40 per cent price rises.

The result is an impasse, and all eyes are on the Government. A Whitehall insider has reportedly suggested that a compromise might be found in which the company is allowed drastic increases in bills. But this would be a disaster, destroying the credibility of the regulator, sending a terrible signal to the rest of the industry, and – after years of Thames investors profiting from fixed prices in a monopoly with 15 million customers and reckless debt-financing – asking the public to clean up the mess.

We need the Government to show it shares public anger and face down the investors. If those investors do not want to put in the funds necessary for Thames Water to function and meet the conditions set by the regulator, so be it. But ministers should make clear that they will not cave on pricing, and instead allow the company to fail. If Thames does go down, the water will carry on running, and much of the debt will disappear with Kemble. New investors would be found quickly – other companies are raising funds successfully enough – but the Government should say it is prepared to accept nationalisation on a temporary basis.

For crony capitalism and rent-seeking, especially in the utilities, has gone on long enough. True capitalism is unrivalled at allocating capital, driving innovation, delivering growth, and spreading opportunity. But it is supposed to leave risk as well as reward with the investor.

We need to hear not just from the regulator, but from the Prime Minister. Let us hear him attack this perversion of capitalism. Let him show us his plan to end systematic over-reward for investors, to get us saving more and to put more of our savings into productive investments, to stop foreign institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds using our utilities as a cash machine, to give us an infrastructure fit for the future – and to get our economy working for us all.

