Thailand to Widen 2025 Budget Gap by $4.2 Billion to Spur Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s cabinet has approved a plan to widen the budget deficit target for the year starting Oct. 1 by about $4.2 billion to help stimulate Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

The budget gap will widen to 865.7 billion baht ($23.6 billion), or 152.7 billion baht more than previously targeted, according to Chalermphol Pensoot, director of the Budget Bureau.

The move to embrace a higher budget deficit follows Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s order last week to weigh various options to fund his government’s 500-billion-baht cash handout plan. The original proposal to finance it through a one-time borrowing faced resistance from some state agencies and lawmakers on concern that the payout may fan inflation and widen fiscal deficit.

The cash stimulus plan, delayed by several months over differences on how it will be funded, is set to be implemented in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024. The plan envisages a handout of 10,000 baht each to 50 million adult Thais that can be spent on goods and services within a specific time-frame in a designated area.

Stimulus measures, including the digital wallet, are “extremely necessary” as Thai economy is coming off a decade of average sub-2% growth and faced other problems including uneven economic recovery post the pandemic and high interest rates, Srettha said last week.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat earlier said details of the so-called digital wallet financing will be announced on April 10.

