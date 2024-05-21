Thailand Mulls Up to $3.4 Billion Extra Budget to Finance Cash Handout Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand is working on a supplementary budget that seeks to lift state spending by as much as 122 billion baht ($3.4 billion) as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin presses ahead with a plan to stimulate the nation’s economy through a cash handout.

The details of the additional budget will be submitted to the cabinet on May 28 once relevant agencies finalize details, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira told reporters on Tuesday. The government opted for a supplementary budget instead of rearranging existing spending proposals to avert delays in public spending, he said.

The additional spending will be on top of the the 3.48 trillion baht budget for the fiscal year that began on Oct. 1 and will widen the 693 billion baht budget deficit, or 3.6% of gross domestic product, according to Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanaskul. The supplementary budget is “the best way” to mobilize the 175 billion baht needed from the current budget for the so-called digital wallet, he said.

Srettha’s administration has pledged to shore up Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy by handing out 10,000 baht each to 50 million adult Thais in the fourth quarter. Pichai said the stimulus will help bolster growth after first-quarter GDP growth of 1.5% lagged behind the performance of its regional peers.

“We avoided a technical recession in the first quarter but our economic growth for the quarter and the whole year are lower than neighboring countries,” Pichai said. “This underlines the need for the government to find ways to boost growth.”

The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds rose four basis points to 2.787%, the highest level since Dec. 13.

Officials didn’t spell out how the additional budgetary spending will be funded and if it would all be through borrowing.

Paopoom said the extra budget is unlikely to hurt the domestic bond market as the government will spread out borrowing over a few years as the shops and vendors participating in the digital wallet plan will not be cashing out in one go.

--With assistance from Pathom Sangwongwanich and Marcus Wong.

