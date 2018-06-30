Thailand Clings to Hope as the Search for a Missing Soccer Team Enters Its Seventh Day

The Wild Boars must have passed several signs warning them not to wander further into Tham Luang. But skies had been clear just a few hours earlier on June 23, when the team of young soccer players trekked into the complex with an assistant coach and disappeared with just a day’s worth food and some flashlights. By the time park authorities noticed the bicycles left by the mouth of the cave after hours, the entrance was already sealed.

Authorities in Thailand’s northern Chiang Rai province say they’re hopeful that the 12 boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old chaperone can still be found alive. Their anxious parents awoke Saturday on plastic chairs for the seventh day in a row. Divers geared up in a nearby tent and waded back into a muddy black chasm. On the hillside above, police trod through tropical brush on a determined search for undiscovered chimneys, as steep entryways into caves are called.

What began as a small team of local responders looking for some lost boys grew by mid-week into a multinational race against time, with hundreds of soldiers, civilians and foreign experts trying to penetrate the cave’s large inner chamber from every angle they could find. Rescuers believe that once inside, the group walked 1.8 miles to an intersection deep inside the complex, where tiny handprints and two abandoned backpacks were found in the mud. They likely turned left into a narrow corridor that winds sharply up and down before opening up through a tiny passage into a main chamber known as Pattaya.

Thai soldiers relay electric cable deep into the Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Chiang Rai on June 26, 2018. More

But the afternoon brought so much rain that the corridor filled to the top. The following days brought no relief as rains kept pouring.

“We had bad luck,” says Chiang Rai’s Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, speaking to TIME at a muddy encampment where Thai soldiers have set up their makeshift headquarters. Twenty submersible pumps were switched on to dredge the route, but fresh monsoon rains deluged it just as quickly. “We’ve never had a problem like this before,” Narongsak says, “there’s too much mud, there’s too much water.”

By Wednesday, Thai authorities asked for help. Three British expert divers rushed to the scene, followed by an Australian defense attaché. The U.S. Pacific Command deployed para-rescuemen and a survival specialist to “support the tremendous efforts by Thai authorities,” says PACOM spokeswoman Maj. Cassandra Gesecki.

“We will stay until we find them,” says Captain Wuttichai, who oversees the team of Thai Navy SEALS that have been trying to reach them since Sunday. “They’re healthy, they’re young,” he tells TIME, confident of the group’s survival, “and besides, they are athletes.”

Divers take turns pushing blindly through the flooded passage until they reach a dead end, where they feel around in the darkness for the 0.5 meter-wide opening that might lead them into a chamber where they hope to find the missing huddled on a dry shelf. They pat the walls until they almost run out of oxygen, then they turn around, rest, and try it again. “The conditions are very bad,” says Ben Reymenants, a Belgian diver supporting the Thai SEALS, “once you’re in there you can’t see anything at all.” But if the coach is clever, he says, it’s possible they could survive for two weeks without contact. The divers keep diving.