Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra 'has fled Thailand', sources claim after verdict no-show

Ousted former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets supporters as she leaves the Supreme Court in Bangkok on August 1, 2017 - Aukkarapon Niyomyat/Reuters

Ousted former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has fled Thailand, sources close to her said on Friday, as the Supreme Court issued an arrest warrant after she failed to attend the court for the verdict in a negligence case brought against her by the ruling junta.

"She has definitely left Thailand," one of the sources, who is also a member of the Shinawatra's Puea Thai Party, told Reuters.

He declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak on behalf of Yingluck. Another source confirmed that she had gone. The sources did not give details of her current whereabouts.

Lawyers of former Yingluck Shinawatra are surrounded by media reporters after she failed to appear the Supreme Court on Friday Credit: The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

Yingluck missed a court appearance on Friday that could have seen her jailed, prompting the Supreme Court to issue an arrest warrant and the kingdom's junta to step up border controls.

Thousands of supporters - outnumbered by security forces - waited from dawn for a glimpse of Thailand's first female prime minister, but she did not show, prompting fevered speculation that she may have joined her billionaire brother Thaksin in self-exile.

"Her lawyer said she is sick and asked to delay the ruling... the court does not believe she is sick... and has decided to issue an arrest warrant," fearing she may flee the country, lead judge Cheep Chulamon told the court, rescheduling the verdict to September 27.

Supporters of ousted former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra react while wait for her at the Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand Credit: REUTERS

Thailand is deeply divided between the Shinawatras and their political base, which is mainly drawn from the rural poor, and a royalist army-aligned elite, who loathe the clan and refuse to cede power to democratic governments.

Yingluck's government was removed by a military coup in 2014.

If convicted for negligence over a flagship rice subsidy policy, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a life ban from politics.

"I just learned that she did not show up (at court)," junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha told reporters.

"I have ordered border checkpoints to be stepped up," he said, including local and major routes out of the country.

Former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives to deliver closing statements in her trial at the beginning of August Credit: EPA