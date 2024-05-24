Thai town uses trickery and ripe fruit to trap delinquent monkeys
A Thai town, run ragged by its ever-growing population of marauding wild monkeys, began the fight-back, Friday, using trickery and ripe tropical fruit. A number of recent high-profile problems with monkey-human conflict convinced authorities in Lopburi, central Thailand that they had to reduce their numbers and on Friday they baited cages with the animals’ favourite food then waited for hunger to get the better of their natural caution. (AP video shot by Jerry Harmer).