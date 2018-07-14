Thai Soccer Players Rescued From Cave Share Sweet Messages From Inside Hospital

They will all be released from the hospital next Thursday, officials said

The 12 boys who were trapped in a cave for nearly three weeks will be discharged next Thursday, along with their 25-year-old coach, officials said Saturday, as they shared touching video messages recorded by the team.

“All of the 13 people, their physical bodies are strong and fit. Regarding infections, through the medical evaluations in the first days there may be some of them that had minor pneumonia, but now all is cleared, no fever," Public Health Minister Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsattayatorn told reporters, according to USA Today.

Members of the Wild Boars soccer team, ranging in age from 11 to 16, entered the Tham Luang cave complex with their coach during dry weather. They were cut off on June 23 after heavy rains flooded the cave.

They survived on snacks they brought with them and by drinking water running down cave walls, authorities said. When divers reached them later, they brought additional food, water and blankets.

Since the daring rescue mission to save them was completed earlier this week, the boys have been at a Thai hospital, where they are being closely monitored for any possible infections or illnesses.

On Friday, the boys recorded sweet messages for their well-wishers.

Adul Sam-on, 14, spoke in English. "Hello, I am Adul. Now, I am very fine. I am very thank you for help me," he said. "Thank you so much."

Others addressed the camera in Thai. Panumas Saengdee, 13, said he is healthy and thanked those who helped him and his team members.

"Don't worry anymore," he said. "I am safe now."

