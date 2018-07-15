Thai cave boys mourn death of Navy Seal as British divers reveal authorities were out of their depth

The children paid their respects to Saman Kunan, the former Navy Seal who died before the rescue operation - AFP

The 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave were moved to tears as they paid tribute to the former Navy Seal who died ahead of their dramatic rescue.

The "Wild Boars" football team, who are recovering in hospital following 18 days spent inside the Tham Luang cave, wrote messages of thanks on a picture of Saman Kunan after they were told of the diver’s death for the first time since they emerged from their ordeal.

Images of the children in their hospital gowns with their heads bowed low were released on Sunday as British divers involved in the international rescue mission claimed the Thai Navy were “out of their depth” before their crucial intervention.

Doctors at the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital where the boys, aged 11 to 16, are being treated said on Sunday that they were in good health and are expected to be discharged on Thursday.

The health ministry said the overall condition for the players and coach was "normal", though many are still on a course of antibiotics after spending nine days in the damp and dark trapped underground.

Images of the children in their hospital gowns with their heads bowed low were released on Sunday

But experts have urged caution amid the global intrigue surrounding the boys' stories, saying they would all need to be monitored closely for signs of psychological distress that could take months to manifest and could be triggered by probing media interviews.

Medics said the boys were only considered mentally strong enough on Saturday to hear the news of Mr Kunan. When told how Mr Kunan died while installing oxygen tanks along the twisting passageways of the cave many of the boys cried before penning tributes on a drawing of the diver.

"All cried and expressed their condolences by writing messages on a drawing of Lieutenant Commander Saman and observed one minute of silence for him," Jedsada Chokdamrongsuk, permanent secretary at the health ministry, said in the statement on Sunday.

"They also thanked him and promised to be good boys."

Attention had shifted away from the boys’ recovery in recent days to the team of British divers who discovered the missing football team and then helped lead an international rescue effort.

The divers were hailed heroes on their return to Britain, with more details emerging of the mission to extract the boys through murky waters and through narrow underwater passageways.

Reflecting on the mission, Jason Mallinson, 50, a father-of-one from Huddersfield, said the death of Mr Kunan was the wake up call to the Thai Navy that illuminated how crucial the British crew’s expertise would be.

Chris Jewell, a British diver who travelled to Thailand to help, gave credit to the "brave" children who "showed no signs of panic"