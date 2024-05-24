TGSO details capture of migrant possessing child porn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has released details regarding its arrest of a migrant accused of possessing child pornography.

According to TGSO, law enforcement officers received a CyberTip from CyberTip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children on April 16 relating to the possession of child sexual abuse material. The sheriff’s office launched an investigation and identified 29-year-old Carlos Beltran Montes de Oca as a suspect.

Investigators established probable cause, and on May 24, a search warrant was executed in the unit block of West 18th Street. Beltran was taken into custody and charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

Multiple electronic devices were seized and remain to be forensically searched, according to TGSO. Other evidence discovered revealed Beltran to be in the United States illegally as well.

The investigation is ongoing, and TGSO expects additional charges to be filed.

“The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in its resolve of actively investigating crimes of child exploitation,” TGSO said. “The Sheriff’s Office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down and arrest some of the most profoundly evil predators online.”

TGSO reminds the public to remain vigilant of the risks children face on the internet and to take steps to secure their safety. It asks that you file a report to MCMEC or the sheriff’s office if you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography.

