TGC Commissioners vote on grid reliability project

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage)— On Tuesday, March 19th, Tom Green County Commissioners took the first step toward a new grid reliability project.

The project would involve the construction of a 250-megawatt battery bank on private property just west of San Angelo off Highway 67. A private company, Peregrine Energy Solutions, would store excess electricity until it’s needed for the electrical grid.

“It’s a storage facility, and they use different yields and different graphs to know exactly when the peak hours for energy usage are, and they deploy that from the battery storage,” said Tom Green County Judge Lane Carter. They’re selling a commodity that they take off the grid when there’s not as much usage and deploy it when there is high usage.”

County commissioners are scheduled to take final action on the grid reliability project at their April 16th meeting.

