TF Green now has 37 nonstop flight options. Here's where you can fly
If you're looking to fly out of Rhode Island this summer, it's easier than ever to get where you're going without spending time waiting at layovers.
The Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is offering 37 nonstop flights out of Rhode Island, many of them offering new destinations for T.F. Green flyers.
Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, which operates T.F. Green International Airport said that with more services, they can have more passengers flying into Rhode Island as well.
"The more people coming into Rhode Island, the better it is for the economy," Ahmad said.
What nonflights does TF Green have?
These are T.F. Green's 37 nonstop flight destinations this summer:
Los Angeles
Denver
Minneapolis/St. Paul
Chicago O'Hare
Chicago Midway
Detroit
Nashville
Columbus
Pittsburgh
Cincinnati
Dallas Love Field
Atlanta
Greenville-Spartanburg
Charlotte
Raleigh/Durham
Richmond
Washington Dulles
Washington National
Baltimore
Philadelphia
Newark
New York LaGuardia
Norfolk
Myrtle Beach
Charleston
Savannah
Jacksonville
Orlando
Tampa
Sarasota
Vero Beach
Punta Gorda
Fort Myers
Fort Lauderdale
West Palm Beach
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
San Juan, Puerto Rico
What nonstop flights are the most popular at TF Green?
Ahmad said that most of the 37 nonstop flights are new, but the most popular flights are Denver, Dallas and others. Denver and Dallas nonstop flights were announced two months ago and are just starting now.
"People don't want to spend time on connections," Ahmad said. "They want nonstops."
