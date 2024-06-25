TF Green now has 37 nonstop flight options. Here's where you can fly

If you're looking to fly out of Rhode Island this summer, it's easier than ever to get where you're going without spending time waiting at layovers.

The Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is offering 37 nonstop flights out of Rhode Island, many of them offering new destinations for T.F. Green flyers.

Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, which operates T.F. Green International Airport said that with more services, they can have more passengers flying into Rhode Island as well.

"The more people coming into Rhode Island, the better it is for the economy," Ahmad said.

These are T.F. Green's 37 nonstop flight destinations this summer:

Los Angeles

Denver

Minneapolis/St. Paul

Chicago O'Hare

Chicago Midway

Detroit

Nashville

Columbus

Pittsburgh

Cincinnati

Dallas Love Field

Atlanta

Greenville-Spartanburg

Charlotte

Raleigh/Durham

Richmond

Washington Dulles

Washington National

Baltimore

Philadelphia

Newark

New York LaGuardia

Norfolk

Myrtle Beach

Charleston

Savannah

Jacksonville

Orlando

Tampa

Sarasota

Vero Beach

Punta Gorda

Fort Myers

Fort Lauderdale

West Palm Beach

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

San Juan, Puerto Rico

What nonstop flights are the most popular at TF Green?

Ahmad said that most of the 37 nonstop flights are new, but the most popular flights are Denver, Dallas and others. Denver and Dallas nonstop flights were announced two months ago and are just starting now.

"People don't want to spend time on connections," Ahmad said. "They want nonstops."

