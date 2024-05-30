'Textbook self defense': Thomas Brown acquitted by jurors in 20 minutes on day 8 of trial

Jurors needed only 20 minutes Thursday morning to clear Thomas Brown's name.

A jury of 12 Crawford County residents unanimously found Brown not guilty on all charges he had faced, which included felony murder and reckless homicide in the death of Sean Cassaro.

The verdict proved that Brown had acted in self defense after being attacked by Cassaro in the early morning of Jan. 22, 2023.

"This is textbook self defense," James Mayer III, defense attorney, said after his client's acquittal. "The state didn't even prove that Tom Brown killed him. Let me be clear: Tom Brown should never have been charged."

'The right to defend ourselves'

Police found Cassaro's body in the driveway of 515 Tiffin St. in Bucyrus around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

They arrested Brown, 50, about an hour later.

The man told officers that Cassaro had attacked him, then, after a few minutes of fighting, he had freed himself and fled in his car.

Attorney James Mayer III uses a medical mannequin to demonstrate aspects of strangulation during a trial in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

Brown was home cleaning his wounds when the police knocked on his door, he testified during his trial.

"The first thing I said was: 'Sean Cassaro called the cops on me?'" Brown told jurors.

Brown said it was after his arrest that he learned his attacker had died.

Special prosecutors Micah Ault and Drew Wood argued during trial that Brown should have been more gentle while protecting himself, an assertion the defense at one point called "preposterous."

"What was he supposed to do?" Mayer asked prosecutors during his closing arguments.

Victims should never be asked to protect their attacker during an altercation, Mayer said.

"We, in the state of Ohio and everywhere else in this country, have the right to defend ourselves when we are put in a situation like Tom Brown was," Mayer said. "I cannot be more clear: this was textbook self defense."

'One of the greatest moments in my career'

Brown is a longtime accountant and financial advisor in Bucyrus.

During the trial, nearly 50 of Brown's family and friends sat behind him in the gallery of the Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

"I have never represented a person in my entire career where I've had more people approach me and say nothing but good things about someone as I have during the time I've represented Tom Brown," Mayer said.

Attorney James Mayer III quizzes Dr. Bill Smock about his medical opinion during a trial in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

Brown's supporting cast had grown to nearly 100 by Thursday morning when Mayer and fellow defense attorney Sean Boone stood with their client to hear the verdict.

The seconds after the acquittal were the first the attorneys had ever seen Brown free from the weight of his charges.

"I have to say, that was one of the greatest moments in my career," Mayer said. "There were signs of relief all over their faces. Today was the first time in the 17 months that I've gotten to know Tom Brown and his family that I finally saw a sense of relief and a thought that we can finally move on with our lives. I am so happy for them."

Common Pleas Judge Sean Leuthold presided over the trial.

