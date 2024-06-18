Texas Woman Vanished 25 Years Ago. Was Her Body Just Found on Her Ex-Boyfriend's Property?

Police in Texas believe they have found the remains of Kimberly Langwell

Texas EquuSearch Kimberly Langwell

A Texas woman vanished 25 years ago after leaving work. Now, police believe they may have found her remains.

At a press conference last week, the Beaumont Police Department announced they executed a search warrant at the home of Kimberly Langwell’s ex-boyfriend Terry Rose, 67, and found remains on the property.

“The identity of the remains are being confirmed at this time,” Beaumont Assistant Police Chief Jason Plunkett said at the Friday, June 14 press conference. “However, we believe they are the remains of Kimberly Langwell.”

Langwell, 34, was last heard from around 5:30 p.m. on July 9, 1999, when she called her 15-year-old daughter Tiffani to tell her she would be home soon for dinner.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Langwell said she planned to stop by Rose’s residence before driving home.

Beaumont Police Terry Rose

Later that night, her 1994 Nissan Altima was found abandoned at a pharmacy parking lot.

Over the next two decades “there has been no confirmed sightings or digital trace of Langwell, and she is presumed dead,” per the affidavit.

Police said in April 2024 they received a tip from a “reliable informant.”

The informant allegedly told police that Langwell was killed in Rose’s residence and Rose “buried her on the property,” according to the affidavit.

The tip led police to serve the evidentiary search warrant on Rose's property.

He was taken into custody on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

"It's a long time coming and I'm so very grateful to have my mother back," said Langwell’s daughter Tiffani McInnis, per 12NewsNow. "Not in the way I wanted her, but to know that she's no longer being held is a great feeling."

