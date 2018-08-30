Texas Woman Seen Ringing Doorbells in Video Was Domestic Violence Victim, Police Say

A woman seen in a viral video wearing hand restraints and ringing doorbells in a Texas neighborhood has been identified by authorities as a victim of domestic violence.

The boyfriend of the 32-year-old was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in the same neighborhood near Lake Conroe, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Spencer said at a news conference on Wednesday. The woman was not at the home when officers arrived after a request for them to check on the welfare of a man who was making suicidal comments, Spencer said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office did not reveal either person’s name. The man was identified as a 49-year-old white male.

The latest details on the woman come after she was seen in a viral video released Sunday ringing a doorbell while wearing what appears to be hand restraints and no pants. Authorities confirmed that the girlfriend of the deceased man is the woman in the video. They did not confirm why she was ringing the doorbells.

Spencer said the woman is now safe and with her family.