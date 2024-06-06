Texas woman killed in crash on Highway 120 near Yosemite National Park, CHP says

A Texas woman was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 120 west of Smith Station Road on May 29, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman killed was identified as 73-year-old Sara Brent of Humble, Texas.

The collision happened at about 1 p.m. on one of the main highways leading into Yosemite National Park between Groveland and Buck Meadows — about 40 miles east of Knights Ferry.

A 2024 Kia Forte occupied by a Texas couple went over the double yellow line while traveling west on Highway 120.

As a result, the Forte collided head-on with a 2013 Kia Soul driven by a Truckee man. All parties involved sustained major injuries but survived, except for Brent who was a passenger of the Forte. She died at the scene, according to a CHP release.

The survivors of the collision were transported to Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center to treat major injuries.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be a factor, according to CHP.

Officer Steve Machado, spokesperson for CHP’s Sonora office, said he believed the Texas couple were on their way back from Yosemite.

Machado said the collision was under investigation and that as of Thursday afternoon, CHP did not know why the Forte went over the double-yellow line.