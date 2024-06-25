Texas woman ‘fighting for life’ after hit-&-run accident when she fell out of mom’s truck

A GoFundMe has been set up for a 21-year-old North Texas woman who was struck and injured by traffic after falling out of her mother’s truck early Sunday.

Sherryta Smith said in the fundraiser that her daughter Sasha is battling for her life in the hospital and will need several surgeries.

Officers responded to Farm Road 917 after receiving a call from Smith shortly before 1:15 a.m., Mansfield police said. Smith told them that her 21-year-old daughter had fallen out of her truck and was hit by two vehicles before she could be pulled to safety.

When officers arrived they found Sasha unconscious but breathing, according to the news release. She had major injuries, and officers and medics performed life-saving efforts until she could be transported via CareFlite to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Smith told KXAS-TV that she picked up Sasha in Grand Prairie early Sunday morning. Sasha told her mom she’d been drinking and didn’t want to drive herself. The two women were on their way to Smith’s home in Cleburne when the accident occurred.

“I said something to Sasha to make her laugh,” Smith said in an interview with KXAS. “She leaned back on a door and flew out.”

Smith wasn’t able to stop right away because of traffic, she told KXAS. When she did stop, she saw two vehicles hit her daughter as she was in the road and keep on going.

“Please if anyone knows something come forward,” Smith pleaded in a public social media post.

No arrests have been announced. Mansfield police are asking anybody who witnessed what happened or who has any video, such as dash-camera video, to contact Officer Casey Knowles at casey.knowles@mansfieldtexas.gov.

