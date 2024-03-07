Texas Make-A-Wish family gifted Disney World dream vacation
A 6-year-old boy from Texas is getting ready to have his wish come true in Central Florida.
RJ Benton and his family received a big surprise from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The Bentons, along with 20 other families, are flying to Orlando for a six-day Walt Disney World vacation.
It’s a much-needed break for them, as RJ battles a brain tumor.
“I just want RJ and the family to be able to have a great time no doctors, outside of everything, just be able to have fun,” said RJ’s mom Amber Benton.
Since 1980, Disney and Make-A-Wish have granted wishes to more than 150,000 children worldwide.
Make-A-Wish officials said one out of every two wishes granted in the U.S. has been a Disney wish.
