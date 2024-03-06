Texas wildfires: Map shows scope of devastation, learn how you can help those impacted

The Texas wildfires continue to burn leaving behind a path of devastation. Over 1.3 million acres of land and about 500 structures have been destroyed so far.

A fire chief, who was helping to battle the blazes, died while fighting a seemingly unrelated house fire. The wildfires however are directly to blame for two deaths as well as the death of more than 3,600 cattle. Sid Miller, commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture, told USA TODAY that number could double or triple in the coming days.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has paid two visits to the panhandle joining officials to give an update on the wildfires and to tour the most impacted areas.

"The tragedy of what has been lost has been nothing short of catastrophic," he said. "What you see what was once homes, structures and properties have now been reduced to nothing more than ashes and can never be used again whatsover. That amplifies the amount of devastation that families have suffered across the entire area.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, speaks alongside Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Division of Emergency Management, left, and Hutchinson County Judge Cindy Irwin during a briefing with local and state officials about the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Borger, Texas. Wildfires have destroyed as many as 500 structures in the Texas Panhandle, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday, March 1, 2024 describing how the largest blaze in state history scorched everything in its path, leaving ashes in its wake. ORG XMIT: TXDAM105

Firefighters continue to combat the flames in a variety of ways.

The Texas A&M Forest Service recently posted a video of an air tanker dropping fire retardant over Hutchinson County

A large airtanker makes a retardant drop on the eastern perimeter of the #SmokehouseCreekFire in Hutchinson County on March 2, 2024. Firefighters continue suppression efforts across the panhandle today. #txfire pic.twitter.com/ejVRqNGV08 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 3, 2024

Where are the Texas wildfires?

According to the latest data provided by the Forest Service, there are three active wildfires in the state:

Smokehouse Creek — Hutchinson County, 1,059,570 acres, 44% contained

Windy Deuce — Moore County, 144,206 acres, 81% contained

Grape Vine Creek — Gray County, 34,882 acres, 77% contained

The Smokehouse Creek Fire is now the largest fire in the state's history.

A truck passes a warning sign about the Smokehouse Creek Fire on a highway in Amarillo, Texas on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Firefighters battling the largest wildfire in Texas history face increasingly difficult weather (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil) ORG XMIT: TXTO101

Where are the wildfires in Texas? Map, graphics shows extent of devastation

Texas wildfire maps

Texas wildfires have caused 2 deaths

So far, two deaths have been confirmed from the fire.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Chris Ray, Cindy Owen, who was driving in Hemphill County when she encountered the fire or smoke from it on Tuesday afternoon. She got out of her truck, and the flames overtook her.

Joyce Blankenship, 83, was identified by family members. According to her grandson, Lee Quesada, deputies told his uncle that the former substitute teacher's remains were found Wednesday in her home, which was burned.

Fritch Fire chief, who battled wildfires, dies in separate house fire

Chief Zeb Smith

A volunteer chief in Fritch, Texas, Zeb Smith, died while fighting a fire on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency when he responded to a call for a house fire. It is uncertain if the house fire was caused by the wildfires.

"During the response, Chief Smith faced unforeseen challenges," states the City of Borger's Office of Emergency Management in a release posted to Facebook announcing his death. "Despite emergency medical assistance and quick transportation to Golden Plains Community Hospital, [he] tragically succumbed to his injuries."

The release does not detail the medical emergency that killed Smith.

How you can help those impacted by Texas wildfires

There are many ways people can lend a helping hand to those dealing with destruction and devastation from the wildfires:

A group on Facebook called Panhandle Wildfire Recovery & Resources is offering help to residents amid the ongoing wildfires. Members are offering support for livestock shelter, monetary donations and more.

HF&C Feeds have set up a disaster relief fund and will take donations at stores or via phone at 806.866.9801. The store is also partnering with Cook's Garage and William Clark Green's High Cotton Relief Fund to help those in need.

The Education Credit Union Foundation is collecting donations for the wildfire relief effort that will benefit the Stinnett Fire Department, Borger Fire Department, Fritch Volunteer Fire Department and the Hutchinson County United Way. To donate, visit the ECU Foundation website: www.ecu-foundation.org/give-now/ and select “2024 Wildfire Relief Efforts” from the “My Donation is for” drop-down menu.

Toot’n Totum launched Change for the Better – Panhandle Strong, offering guests to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar toward the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund. Toot'n Totum will match the first $25,000 raised.

Breweries in West Texas are donating $1 on purchases of select pours through Saturday. These include the Brewery LBK, Frost Brewhouse, Good Line Beer Co., Two Docs Brewing Co. in Lubbock; Tall City Brewing Co. in Midland; and Old Tascosa Brewing Company and Pondaseta Brewing Co. in Amarillo.

Other monetary donations, according to the City of Borger and Hutchinson County's Office of Emergency Management are through:

Pantex FCU

Amarillo National Bank/Borger Bank

Red Cross

Amarillo Area Foundation

Fritch Volunteer Fire Department

Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department

Smoke is seen outside of Canadian, Texas, from the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Annie Rice/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP) ORG XMIT: TXLUB101

Additionally, AgriLife's Disaster Assessment and Recovery, DAR, unit, states the following supplies are needed and asks anyone willing and able to donate the following:

Hay

Feed

Fence Supplies

Cow Feed

Wildlife Feed

Blair Fannin, the public information officer for AgriLife, previously told USA TODAY the agency is working in partnership with the Texas Animal Health Commission, and set up three supply points in the towns of Pampa, Canadian and Borger, where farmers and ranchers affected by the disaster can pick up livestock feed and ranch supplies. AgriLife says those planning on donating can drive over to the supply points with their donations to drop them off.

Tanya Holloway, a representative from AgriLife, says money is the "most important thing" people can donate right now and asks people to donate whatever they can.

"$5 is a lot of money when you don't have any," said Halloway. "Every bit of equity they had in their cattle is gone if they have dead cattle," she went on to say. "And the bank can say, 'Oh honey, we're sorry you lost your cattle,' but it's still gonna expect a payment."

Halloway added that folks should be careful when choosing to donate to any GoFundMe pages.

"Farmers and ranchers are so resilient here in Texas," said Fannin. "They're going to overcome this, but it's not going to be without help."

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. She has covered various topics, from local businesses and government in her hometown, Miami, to tech and pop culture. You can follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @juliamariegz.

Contributing: Christopher Cann, USA TODAY, Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News, Alex Driggars, Amarillo Globe-News, Brandi D. Addison, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas wildfires map 2024: See location of wildfires, learn how to help