Texas wildfires grow to 1M acres as forecast calls for windy, dry conditions

Only charred brush remained in the aftermath of the Smokehouse Creek Fire in the Gene Howe Wildlife Management Area of the Texas Panhandle on Friday. More than 1 million acres have burned so far in the largest wildfire in Texas history. Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department/X

March 2 (UPI) -- Concerns remained high for residents of the Texas Panhandle over the weekend as the largest wildfires in the state's history continued to pose a potent threat.

State officials say two people have died and more than 1 million acres in the Panhandle have been burned by the inferno, which Gov. Gregg Abbott on Friday described as "devastating."

"When you look at damages that have occurred here, it's just gone, completely gone, nothing left but ashes on the ground," Abbott told reporters. "Those who are affected by this have gone through utter devastation."

Five major wildfires were burning as of Friday evening, including the biggest, the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County, which has exploded across more than 1 million acres. That blaze is 15% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

While the fires didn't spread much on Friday thanks to favorable weather, forecasters feared conditions will worsen over the weekend due to the prevalence of gusty winds and low humidity.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott (C) and state officials working to contain the Panhandle wildfires held a press conference in Austin Friday to update the situation was the weekend weather forecast called for dangerous conditions. Photo courtesy Texas Governor's Office/Facebook

"The fire environment will trend warmer, drier, and windier across the Texas High Plains and northern Rolling Plains Friday through Sunday ahead of a cold front passage Monday," the forest service said. "As fuel moisture decreases, expect moderate initial attack fire potential Saturday in the High Plains and upper Rolling Plains where fire danger is forecast as very high."

Abbott urged calm on Friday as he noted the ominous weekend forecast.

"Winds are going to pick back up, the right elements for a fire will be around," the governor said. "As much as everyone has gone through ... all of us must remain vigilant to make sure all steps are taken to continue to prevent loss of life, to contain fires, to minimize encroachment upon homes and cities across the entire region."

A second person was confirmed killed in the wildfires when family members reported this week that CIndy Owen of Amarillo, Texas, died in an incident during the wildfire near Pampa, Texas. They said she was overcome by flames while driving a truck on a back road.

Hutchinson County officials said earlier the body of an 83-year-old woman was found in Stinnett, Texas.