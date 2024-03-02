Texas wildfires 2024: Where to find the latest on evacuations, real-time updates

A fire in the West Texas Panhandle that's been raging since Monday has grown to be the largest wildfire in Texas history, consuming well over 1 million acres of prairieland, homes and other property.

It's just one of several fires fueled by strong winds and dry conditions that have been devastating the Texas Panhandle and spreading into Oklahoma, impacting property and human lives as crews struggle to contain them.

As local USA TODAY Network reporters continue to provide the communities with stories about the largest wildfire in the Texas' history and its impact, here are links for trusted agencies to stay updated about evacuations and other real-time information.

To see the latest air quality updates for parts of Texas, go to AirNow.gov.

Texas wildfires map

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas wildfires: Where to find latest on evacuations, fires, weather