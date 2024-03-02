Texas wildfire live updates: The latest on the Smokehouse Creek Fire on Saturday

A series of wildfires that sparked on Monday are continuing to wreak havoc on the Panhandle, scorching more than 1.1 million acres in total, destroying hundreds of homes and taking the lives of at least two residents, in addition to thousands of head of cattle.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire is one of five wildfires that have ignited in the Panhandle this week — and it made history as the largest wildfire on record. The wildfire has burned more than 1,078,000 acres, or equivalent to 1,700 square miles. As of Saturday morning, the wildfire, which is now five times the size of New York City and larger than the entire state of Rhode Island, is only 15% contained.

The cause of the fire has remained uncertain since it began Monday afternoon, but according to a filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, investigators from several insurance companies communicated with Xcel Energy this week via a law firm, questioning if one of its downed utility poles may have started the fire. Reuters further reported that an affected homeowner filed a lawsuit in Hemphill County against Xcel on Friday with the same allegations, but the Amarillo Globe-News and Lubbock Avalanche-Journal could not immediately retrieve the filing.

In a visit to the Panhandle on Friday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott stated that the cause of the fire remains under investigation and the Texas Department of Emergency Management will continue to assess the damage.

"When you look at the damages that have occurred here it's just gone, completely gone nothing left but ashes on the ground," Abbott said during a news conference in Borger.

Texas Department of Emergency Management says "wildfire risk has intensified"; Texas A&M Forest Service anticipates additional fire activity | 11:54 a.m.

After a brief respite with cooler temperatures, snowfall and rain across the Panhandle and South Plains on Thursday, dry conditions and warmer temperatures have returned through the weekend, and the Texas Department of Emergency Management has warned that "wildfire risk has intensified," due to windy and dry conditions.

In a Facebook video on the Texas A&M Forest Service's Incident Information page, Blue Team Operations Section Chief Mike Brod provided an update with today's plan, noting that they will prioritize suppression efforts on the northern and eastern flanks of each of the fires due to southwesterly winds.

"Given the predicted critical weather, we do anticipate additional fire activity," Brod said in the video. "And we are prioritizing our suppression efforts on the areas of the highest concern."

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures in the Panhandle are expected to stay in the low-to-mid 70s each day through the weekend with wind speeds accelerating by Sunday. A fire weather watch is in effect until Monday.

What are the containment numbers for the wildfires in the Panhandle?

Here are the most recent containment numbers for all fires in the Texas Panhandle:

Smokehouse Creek Fire — 1,078,000 acres and 15% contained.

Windy Deuce — 140,000 acres and 55% contained.

Grapevine Creek —30,000 acres and 60% contained.

Magenta — 3,300 acres and 85% contained.

867 Reamer — 2,000 acres and 10%.

Texas Wildfire map: Where are the fires currently?

