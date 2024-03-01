Texas wildfire live updates: The latest on the Smokehouse Creek Fire on Friday

A fire in the West Texas Panhandle that's been raging since Monday had mushroomed by Thursday into the largest wildfire in Texas history, consuming well over 1 million acres of prairieland, homes and other property.

It's just one of several fires fueled by strong winds and dry conditions that have been devastating the Texas Panhandle and spreading into Oklahoma, impacting property and human lives as crews struggle to contain them.

By Thursday, the Smokehouse Creek Fire was up to approximately 1,075,000 acres in the Texas Panhandle region and several new fires have popped up. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has upgraded the Texas State Emergency Operations Center readiness level and allowed more resources to be deployed to the impacted areas. Abbott also announced a visit and news conference for Friday afternoon in Borger, a community impacted by the Smoke Creek Fire.

To see the latest air quality updates for parts of Texas, go to AirNow.gov

Gov. Abbott will receive a briefing and hold a press conference on the state’s ongoing response to wildfires impacting communities across Texas in an event at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Borger.

The Governor will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and other state and local officials.

