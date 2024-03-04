Texas wildfire burns more than one million acres
Strong winds spread flames on Sunday and prompted at least one evacuation as crews battled multiple fires that have burned well over one million acres. (The Associated Press)
Strong winds spread flames on Sunday and prompted at least one evacuation as crews battled multiple fires that have burned well over one million acres. (The Associated Press)
Multiple wildfires have torn across the Texas Panhandle, leaving at least one person dead.
Lights, camera, Oscars! it's finally time for the 2024 Academy Awards.
The final week of the men's college basketball regular season is upon us.
Wagely, a fintech out of Indonesia, made a name for itself with earned wage access: a way for workers in Southeast Asian countries to get advances on their salaries without resorting to higher-interest loans. The news is especially notable given the funding crash that startups in Indonesia have faced in the last couple of years, underscoring how developing countries have been hit even harder than developed markets in in the current bear market for technology. Indonesia's Financial Services Authority in January said that Indonesian startup funding was down 87% in 2023 compared to a year before, down to $400 million from $3.3 billion.
Jalen Brunson landed awkwardly after taking a shot on the Knicks' first possession of the game on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.
Chris Mortensen, who first joined ESPN in 1991, was one of the country's top NFL reporters for decades.
The Gamecocks finished last regular season with the same perfect record before losing to Iowa in the Final Four.
Daylen Lile tumbled headfirst over the outfield wall while trying to make a catch Saturday afternoon and had to be stretchered off the field.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
A class action complaint filed in California on Friday accuses Apple of stifling competition in the cloud storage space for its devices, allowing iCloud to become the dominant choice.
Lee, Gloria Vanderbilt and more: Here's the skinny on saving up to 75%.
Clark's vest is the first Juszczyk has made for an athlete celebrating the athlete, rather than for a player's loved one.
Google's attempt to ensure its AI tools depict diversity has drawn backlash as the ad giant tries to catch up to rivals.
There's a rivalry brewing between America's top sprinters en route to the Paris Olympics.
Yahoo Sports asked eight NFL scouts at the combine to rapid-fire name their favorite prospect at each position, and the answers only underscore how much debate there is this draft cycle.
Mifepristone, a drug that’s used in medication abortions, has been under fire since Roe vs. Wade was overturned. Here's the latest on what you need to know.
This week, Adobe revealed an experimental audio AI tool to join its image-based ones in Photoshop. Described by the company as “an early-stage generative AI music generation and editing tool,” Adobe’s Project Music GenAI Control can create music from text prompts, which it can then fine-tune.
There's plenty of extra money for the Patriots to court new and improved players.
The Nike/Fanatics overhaul has been received poorly by both players and fans.