Texas weather: Cloud cover expected to significantly limit viewing of solar eclipse Monday

Millions will head outside Monday hoping to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse. But with clouds and rain in the Texas forecast, viewing the phenomenon could be difficult.

The National Weather Service is providing regular updates for anticipated conditions on Monday.

"Optimal eclipse viewing conditions are unlikely due to anticipated cloud cover," the NWS said early Sunday. "But 10-20% of the area will likely experience enough breaks in the clouds for more decent viewing."

The National Weather Service said while some scattering of low clouds is likely, many areas will still have an obstructed view as these clouds linger into the afternoon.

What is the forecast for Texas during the solar eclipse?

The NWS said low clouds are likely across much of south-central Texas on Monday and that eclipse viewability will be significantly limited.

"Confidence remains high that mostly cloudy skies will occur across the region during the eclipse," the NWS said Sunday morning. "While patch breaks in low clouds could occur for some, high clouds will be in place across south-central Texas.

Isolated showers are expected in the morning with scattered thunderstorms possible after the eclipse. High temperatures on Monday are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Isolated showers are expected in the morning with scattered thunderstorms possible after the eclipse. High temperatures on Monday are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

What time is the solar eclipse?

The eclipse will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT and end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT, but the exact time of the eclipse varies by where you are in its path. You can search by zip code to find the exact time for your location.

What is a total solar eclipse?

