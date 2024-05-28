Texas voters will choose party nominees Tuesday in the primary runoff election
Get The Texas Tribune’s coverage of election results for the 2024 primary runoff elections, which includes the Texas Legislature and more. [ Read more ]
Get The Texas Tribune’s coverage of election results for the 2024 primary runoff elections, which includes the Texas Legislature and more. [ Read more ]
CD rates available today are well above historical norms. Find out where to get the best cd rates.
It's time for the clay court Grand Slam at Roland Garros. Here's how to tune into Nadal vs. Zverev.
Savings interest rates available today are well above historical norms. Find out where to get the best cd rates.
These are today's mortgage rates. Home inventory is up, and mortgage rates are down. This could be a good time to start house shopping. Lock in your rate today.
Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game? The Fever host the Sparks tonight.
Experts talk about the benefits of weighted vests and why you need to make sure they fit properly.
Counsell grew up near Milwaukee and spent parts of 18 years with the organization in various roles. But fans weren't going to let him off the hook when he joined the rival Cubs.
They're back in stock — many on sale — just in time for Memorial Day.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. and where the Braves go from here, the Orioles mopping the White Sox and Birmingham–Southern College Panthers making the College World Series despite their school shutting down.
The expert picks are in: These sneakers and flip-flops are great options for both style and comfort this summer.
Strut your stuff with confidence and style by the beach, pool or just catching rays in the backyard.
Pantene, Estée Lauder, Shiseido: From a foot mask that banishes dry skin to our favorite tinted SPF, these are the deals worth scooping up.
D.J. Wagner is now the sixth player or recruit to follow John Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas since he took the job in Fayetteville.
Shohei Ohtani has progressed in his throwing program as he recovers from elbow surgery. He's expected to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers next season.
Bill Walton was one of a kind and lived life to its fullest, even more than his résumé as one of the game's greatest.
From a Le Creuset Dutch oven for $140 off to a Vitamix blender discounted by $249, these deals are great ... and they won't be around for long.
Never could so much peace of mind and daytime vitality be purchased for so little.
You can dress it up or down and wear it all year round. Plus, the roomy style is so on-trend and looks great on everyone.
A 1994 Chevrolet Caprice sedan with custom paint and bodywork, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Grab bestselling Fiskars pruning shears for just $14, and save $120 on a nifty pool robot that'll suck leaves and bugs out of the water.