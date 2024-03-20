Texas urges appeals court to reinstate immigration law after Supreme Court ruling

Texas urged a federal appeals court Wednesday to revive the state’s controversial new law authorizing police to arrest and detain migrants suspected of illegally crossing the border from Mexico.

However, a lawyer for the state also floated the idea of allowing parts of the statute, known as Senate Bill 4, to take effect and others remain on hold while legal battles over the measure’s future play out.

A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court spent about an hour Wednesday morning hearing arguments about whether the law intrudes on the powers the Constitution gives to the federal government to oversee immigration.

Although Texas officials frequently rail against the Biden administration’s border policies, during the court session, Texas Solicitor General Aaron Nielson took a notably more conciliatory approach that downplayed any effort to interfere with or undermine federal authority.

“What Texas wants to do is be able to coordinate with the federal government. Congress is the one that creates the immigration laws. And our laws mirror what Congress has decided,” Nielson told the panel, convened via video conference. He called the law signed in December by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott “a modest but important statute.”

“It's modest because it mirrors federal law,” Nielson said. The lawyer for the state even took what he acknowledged was the unusual step of citing President Joe Biden’s recent State of the Union address to emphasize that Texas was actually seeking to aid the federal government, not hinder it.

“It's important because it helps address what even the president has called a border crisis,” Nielson said.

But a lawyer for immigrant rights groups said the Texas law was anything but modest.

“This is not sort of a marginal change,” Cody Wofsy of the American Civil Liberties Union told the judges. “We're talking about S.B. 4 radically altering the state of immigration in the state of Texas. It's creating an entirely new system where people are going to be subjected to a state-made, state-run system with no access to federal relief, federal discretion.”

The arguments came after the state, the federal government and immigrant rights advocates were whipsawed by rulings Tuesday from the Supreme Court and then from the same appeals judges who heard lawyers square off over the law Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Supreme Court effectively gave Texas the green light to enforce the new state law. But hours later, the appeals court reinstated an injunction blocking the law from being implemented.

The panel split, 2-1, on the decision to restore the injunction. Part of that split was evident during Wednesday’s argument, as Chief Judge Priscilla Richman — an appointee of President George W. Bush — sounded skeptical about the constitutionality of Texas’ approach.

Richman seemed particularly concerned about an SB 4 provision authorizing Texas law enforcement to prosecute migrants criminally if they are escorted to the border by state officials and refuse to leave. “You’re talking about conceivably putting someone in prison for 20 years,” she said.

Judge Andrew Oldham, who dissented from the Tuesday night ruling and was appointed by President Donald Trump, seemed to see more legal justification for the law — or at least parts of it — to remain in place.

The third member of the panel, Judge Irma Ramirez, did not join in the questioning Wednesday. Ramirez, an appointee of President Joe Biden, sided with Richman Tuesday on reinstituting the injunction against the law.

While Nielson sought to stress cooperation with the federal government, he also argued that state law shouldn’t be preempted in a situation where federal authorities are failing to enforce existing federal law.

“If the United States isn’t going to do it, either because they don’t have the resources or they don’t have the will, well, they’ve no longer occupied the field,” the attorney for the state argued.

However, Justice Department attorney Daniel Tenny said Congress has “robustly” occupied the field of immigration enforcement. “It's just wrong that the federal government isn't acting” on the influx of migrants at the border, he said.

If the panel decides to lift the injunction a district court judge granted last month, Tenny asked for the law to remain on hold for three days for the Biden administration to decide whether to return to the Supreme Court. He also asked that enforcement be held off until the high court rules on such a request.

It’s unclear when the 5th Circuit will rule again on whether the law can go into effect. Further arguments in the case are set to take place before the appeals court on April 3.