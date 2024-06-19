Texas Tribune hosts 'We the Texans: Public Access to Government'

Jun. 18—Join the Texas Tribune in downtown Austin or online at 9 a.m. June 26 for "We the Texans: Public Access to Government," the next event in their yearlong initiative examining the state of democracy in Texas.

In this solutions-focused conversation, Matthew Watkins, the Tribune's managing editor for news and politics, will talk with experts and journalists about the challenges of implementing the Texas Public Information Act, how it's affecting Texans and what solutions are available.

Speakers include:

— Rachel Denny Clow, specialty producer, KRIS-6 News, who has used public records to expose local corruption in Nueces County

— Laura Lee Prather, partner at Haynes and Boone, LLP (and board member at the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas)

— Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas

— Ruth Soucy, deputy general counsel for open records section, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts