Texas Tribune to host two events in Odessa

Apr. 29—The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan statewide media organization, will host two events May 8 and May 9.

Both events will be held at Odessa College's Saulsbury Campus Center. Doors open at noon for lunch, followed by a panel and Q&A session. The events will also be live-streamed online and available on demand at texastribune.org/events.

"West Texas: The State of Oil" (May 8) will explore how the industry has changed communities like Midland and Odessa, how oil companies are partnering with local entities to train the next generation of oil workers, and what is being done to address environmental concerns around this massive drilling enterprise.

Speakers include Savannah Morales, CEO, Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Stephen Robertson, executive vice president, Permian Basin Petroleum Association.

More speakers will be announced soon. The event will be moderated by The Texas Tribune's Permian Basin reporter Carlos Nogueras Ramos.

RSVP here to attend the free event https://westtexasthestateofoil.splashthat.com/mar-com-press-release

"We the Texans: Local News and Democracy" (May 9) will explore news deserts in Texas, the real impact that communities are facing and what can be done to address the issue and ensure Texans across the state have access to reliable local news.

Panel speakers will be announced soon. The event will be moderated by The Texas Tribune's regions editor Nic Garcia.

RSVP at https://wethetexansnewsdeserts.splashthat.com/mar-com-press-release