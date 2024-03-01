Texas town watched helplessly as the largest wildfire in state history engulfed it

Officials say the largest wildfire in Texas history did not grow overnight and is 5% contained. The Texas A&M Forest Service said early Friday that some rain and snow has helped with firefighting efforts on the Texas Panhandle. But the National Weather Service says conditions favorable for wildfires are expected to extend through the weekend in some areas. Crews will continue to focus on the northern edge of the largest fire and areas around structures. The fires have killed two people and left behind a landscape of scorched prairie, dead cattle and burned-out homes in the Texas Panhandle.

