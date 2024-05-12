Texas Tech's class of 2024 celebrates with commencements
Thousands of Red Raiders walked the stage Friday and Saturday as Texas Tech hosted commencement ceremonies at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Rudy Gatlin, who served as the special guest speaker, earned his degree from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University in the 1970s, but never walked at commencement. He was a little busy joining his brothers, Larry and Steve, touring the country in the Gatlin Brothers Band, according to the university. On Saturday, he returned to Lubbock to walk across the stage as part of the commencement ceremony.
Banner Bearers
Outstanding students, chosen based on their all-around achievement, carried banners representing their colleges. The banner bearers were:
College of Arts & Sciences: Baylie Jett Mills, English
Davis College: Claudia Taylor, agribusiness
Huckabee College of Architecture: Taylor Cooley, architecture
Rawls College of Business: Jade Montaño, finance and accounting
College of Education: Kathleen Isbell, education
Whitacre College of Engineering: Sushim Mishra, computer science
Honors College
9 a.m. Saturday: Geoffrey Daniels, creative media industries
11 a.m. Friday: Joshua Adamek, political science and honors sciences and the humanities
1:30 p.m. Saturday: Hanna Weiser, honors sciences and the humanities
4:30 p.m. Saturday: Junia Lee, management, general studies, and political science
College of Human Sciences: Jolea Jacob, apparel design and manufacturing
College of Media & Communication: Ashley Snyder, advertising
J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts: Claire Newey, dance
Graduate School: Shayne White, agricultural education and communications; Tyler Castellanos, music
University Studies: Gage Stephens, human resources development
