Texas Tech's class of 2024 celebrates with commencements

Thousands of Red Raiders walked the stage Friday and Saturday as Texas Tech hosted commencement ceremonies at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Rudy Gatlin, who served as the special guest speaker, earned his degree from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University in the 1970s, but never walked at commencement. He was a little busy joining his brothers, Larry and Steve, touring the country in the Gatlin Brothers Band, according to the university. On Saturday, he returned to Lubbock to walk across the stage as part of the commencement ceremony.

Texas Tech University Arts and Sciences students graduate, Friday, May 10, 2024, at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Banner Bearers

Outstanding students, chosen based on their all-around achievement, carried banners representing their colleges. The banner bearers were:

Texas Tech hosted a commencement ceremony Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the United Supermarkets Arena.

