Texas Tech, TTU K-12 roll out six-year diploma and degree pathway

May 30—Texas Tech University and TTU K-12 have teamed up to offer dual credit courses to Texas Tech High School students. The addition of dual credit also brings the unveiling of the six-year Texas Tech University College Preparatory Academy, through which participants can earn a high school diploma and bachelor's degree in leadership studies in just six years, saving students and their families time and money in the educational process.

Administrators at both institutions understand the value of time and the importance of a quality education, which is why they've designed a comprehensive pathway that allows students to seamlessly transition from high school to higher education and complete a degree in record time, a news release said.

TTU K-12 Principal Cari Moye says the drive to create this academy came from wanting to offer an advanced track for highly motivated students that truly sets them apart and to partner with the university on this innovative program.

"I believe the academic rigor and the learning process of navigating self-paced courses prepares students for their college journey," Moye said in the release. "Students will be able to choose al a carte (individual courses), or they can apply to be a part of our prestigious College Preparatory Academy that will land them at more than 60 college credit hours upon completion."

Moye explained students then will have the option to continue online to earn a Bachelor of Science in Leadership Studies if they choose, allowing them to earn their high school diploma and college degree in a compressed timeframe.

"Education is the key to unlocking endless possibilities, and at Texas Tech University, we're dedicated to making those possibilities accessible to all," said Brian Still, vice provost for Texas Tech University Online, the division that houses TTU K-12. "By prioritizing affordability and efficiency, we're laying the foundation for lifelong success and fulfilling our mission to transform lives through education."

Read more about dual credit and the Texas Tech University College Preparatory Academy here.