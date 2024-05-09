Texas Tech, South Plains College to host graduation ceremonies this weekend
Thousands of families will flock to Lubbock and Levelland this weekend to watch their college students walk across the stage as Texas Tech and South Plains college hos their spring commencement ceremonies starting Friday.
That also means area restaurants, stores and roadways near the United Supermarkets Arena and the Texas Dome in Levelland may be a little busy, so plan accordingly.
Here is what you need to know about Texas Tech and South Plains College commencement ceremonies planned for this weekend.
Texas Tech University
All ceremonies will be at the United Supermarkets Arena located at 1701 Indiana Ave., with live streaming options available.
Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m.
Honors College
College of Arts & Sciences
Friday, May 10 at 4 p.m.
Davis College of Agricultural Science & Natural Resources
Huckabee College of Architecture
College of Arts & Sciences
College of Education
Graduate School
Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m.
Graduates receiving a master’s or doctoral degree from the following colleges:
Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
Jerry S. Rawls College of Business
College of Human Sciences
College of Media & Communication
JT & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
Saturday, May 11 at 9 a.m.
College of Media & Communication
Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
Saturday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m.
JT & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
University Studies
Huckabee College of Architecture
College of Human Sciences
Saturday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m.
Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
Jerry S. Rawls College of Business
Saturday, May 11 at 7:45 p.m.
School of Law
As a reminder, the Clear Bag Policy is in effect. Visit www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/commencement for more information about parking and maps.
South Plains College
All ceremonies will take place in the campus Texas Dome on Friday, May 10 in Levelland at the following times:
9:30 a.m.
Arts & Science — Associate of Arts
Health Occupations — Associate Degree Nursing, Vocational Nursing
Technical Education (Associates of Applied Science, Associates of Applied Arts, and Certificates) — Cinema and Video Production, Commercial Music, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Electrical & Power Transmission Technology, Fire Technology, Graphic Arts, Law Enforcement Technology, Sound Technology and Welding Technology
1 p.m.
Arts & Science — Associate of Science, Associate of Arts in Teaching
Health Occupations — Child Development, Emergency Medical Services, Physical Therapist Assistant, Radiologic Technology, Respiratory Care, Surgical Technology, Sterile Processing Technician
Technical Education (Associates of Applied Science and Certificates) — Accounting Associate, Automotive Collision Repair Technology, Automotive Service Technology, Business, Computer-Aided Drafting & Design, Computer Information Systems, Diesel Service Technology, Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Industrial Manufacturing/Emerging Technologies, Office Administration, Paralegal Studies, Real Estate
Dual Credit — All Majors
