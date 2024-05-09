Texas Tech, South Plains College to host graduation ceremonies this weekend

Thousands of families will flock to Lubbock and Levelland this weekend to watch their college students walk across the stage as Texas Tech and South Plains college hos their spring commencement ceremonies starting Friday.

That also means area restaurants, stores and roadways near the United Supermarkets Arena and the Texas Dome in Levelland may be a little busy, so plan accordingly.

Here is what you need to know about Texas Tech and South Plains College commencement ceremonies planned for this weekend.

Texas Tech University

All ceremonies will be at the United Supermarkets Arena located at 1701 Indiana Ave., with live streaming options available.

Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m.

Honors College

College of Arts & Sciences

Friday, May 10 at 4 p.m.

A graduate waves after filing into the arena. Texas Tech held the first of their Fall 2023 Commencement ceremonies Friday afternoon in the United Supermarkets Arena Friday, December 15, 2023.

Davis College of Agricultural Science & Natural Resources

Huckabee College of Architecture

College of Arts & Sciences

College of Education

Graduate School

Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

Graduates receiving a master’s or doctoral degree from the following colleges:

Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering

Jerry S. Rawls College of Business

College of Human Sciences

College of Media & Communication

JT & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts

Saturday, May 11 at 9 a.m.

College of Media & Communication

Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering

Saturday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m.

JT & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts

University Studies

Huckabee College of Architecture

College of Human Sciences

Saturday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

Jerry S. Rawls College of Business

Saturday, May 11 at 7:45 p.m.

School of Law

As a reminder, the Clear Bag Policy is in effect. Visit www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/commencement for more information about parking and maps.

South Plains College

All ceremonies will take place in the campus Texas Dome on Friday, May 10 in Levelland at the following times:

9:30 a.m.

Arts & Science — Associate of Arts

Health Occupations — Associate Degree Nursing, Vocational Nursing

Technical Education (Associates of Applied Science, Associates of Applied Arts, and Certificates) — Cinema and Video Production, Commercial Music, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Electrical & Power Transmission Technology, Fire Technology, Graphic Arts, Law Enforcement Technology, Sound Technology and Welding Technology

1 p.m.

Arts & Science — Associate of Science, Associate of Arts in Teaching

Health Occupations — Child Development, Emergency Medical Services, Physical Therapist Assistant, Radiologic Technology, Respiratory Care, Surgical Technology, Sterile Processing Technician

Technical Education (Associates of Applied Science and Certificates) — Accounting Associate, Automotive Collision Repair Technology, Automotive Service Technology, Business, Computer-Aided Drafting & Design, Computer Information Systems, Diesel Service Technology, Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Industrial Manufacturing/Emerging Technologies, Office Administration, Paralegal Studies, Real Estate

Dual Credit — All Majors

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: TTU, SPC to host graduation ceremonies this weekend in Lubbock