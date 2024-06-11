Texas Tech president hospitalized, in stable condition after medical emergency Monday

Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec was hospitalized and in stable condition after experiencing what Tech officials called a medical emergency Monday afternoon.

In a statement released by about 7 p.m. Monday by the Texas Tech University System, Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell announced that Schovenec was taken to a Lubbock hospital for evaluation and treatment and was in good spirits as of Monday evening. The nature of the medical emergency was not immediately clear.

Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec speaks during the Red Raider Club kickoff luncheon, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

“Our entire Texas Tech University System is keeping President Schovanec and his family in our thoughts and prayers," read Mitchell's Statement. "I am working closely with University leadership and will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

The university also reiterated the same statement from the Chancellor via the Office of the Provost at the university. Schovanec has served as Tech's president since 2016.

This is a developing story. Follow Lubbockonline.com as more information is released.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech President Schovanec hospitalized after medical emergency