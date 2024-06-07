Texas Tech HSC's Rice-Spearman appointed to governor's Healthcare Workforce Task Force

Lori Rice-Spearman, president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, will serve on a new state board aimed at bolstering the healthcare workforce.

Lori Rice-Spearman

In April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed the state's Higher Education Coordinating Board to create the Healthcare Workforce Task Force, which his office says "will address healthcare workforce shortages in Texas to meet the demands of our growing state and provide students with the skills they need to succeed."

The task force should "provide opportunities and remove barriers that exist to expand healthcare programs at institutions and provide students with the tools necessary to succeed in this field in Texas," Abbott wrote in his April letter to the THECB. "Further, the task force should investigate challenges to establishing and maintaining sufficient clinical rotation sites and clinical placements and identify best practices to attract and retain qualified clinical instructors."

Rice-Spearman was one of 12 inaugural members of the board announced Friday. Victoria Ford, president and CEO of Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute, was named chair of the board last month.

Abbott described the appointees as subject-matter experts representative of a wide variety of healthcare needs across Texas.

"This highly qualified group of experts, industry leaders, and individuals from Texas’ top-tier higher education institutions will ensure Texas can expand our healthcare workforce to meet the needs of all Texans for generations to come," a statement reads.

Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., joined TTUHSC in 1987 and has served as its ninth president since 2019. She was the first woman president in the Texas Tech University System recognized nationally as an innovator in health professions education, according to her provided biography.

She'll be joined on the task force by Avik Roy, president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity; Cheryl Petersen, chief nursing officer and vice president for patient services at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth; Fred Cerise, Ph.D., president and CEO of Parkland Health; Jack Dwyer, founder of Dwyer Workforce Development; Jackie Ward, DNP, system chief nurse executive and senior vice president for Texas Children's Hospital; Jamie Dudensing, CEO of the Texas Association of Health Plans; Jayson Valerio, DNP, dean of the School of Nursing and Allied Health for South Texas College; Jennifer Deegan, vice president of health policy and systems strategy at UTHealth Houston; Dr. John Zerwas, executive vice chancellor for health affairs at the UT System; Kathy Thomas, former executive director for the Texas Board of Nursing; and Olga Rodriguez, chief of staff and associate vice president of the Texas A&M Health Science Center.

The task force is directed to issue a report by Oct. 1 this year.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech HSC's Rice-Spearman appointed to Healthcare Workforce Task Force