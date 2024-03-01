Texas Tech freezes tuition, housing and dining rates for 2024-25

Feb. 29—Thanks to recent support from the Texas Legislature and Texas voters, Texas Tech University has committed to freezing tuition for the upcoming Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 terms.

The rates for the 2024-25 academic year were approved at Thursday's meeting of the Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System. Texas Tech has not raised tuition rates since Fall 2021.

"At Texas Tech, our goal is to make a world-class education more accessible and affordable," Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said in a news release. "Financial barriers should not hinder anyone from achieving their goals and realizing their full potential. We want all Red Raiders to be able to focus on their studies without the burden of escalating costs."

Remaining sensitive to today's economy and how students and their families have been impacted by inflation, Texas Tech also will keep housing and dining plan rates flat through the Spring 2025 term.

Texas Tech is dedicated to offering competitive tuition and fee rates and has been recognized as one of the best value universities in the country.

"Our recognition as one of the best value universities with a high return on investment resonates deeply with future Red Raiders and their families," Vice President of Enrollment Management Jamie Hansard said in the release. "This decision to freeze tuition highlights our dedication to offer a high-quality education that not only equips students for the future but also ensures affordability."

This combination of value and financial support allows the dream of higher education to become a reality for thousands of students, across Texas and around the world, every year.

More information about the value of a Texas Tech education and be viewed at this link or below.