Texas Supreme Court sides with state regulators on $16 billion winter storm overcharges

Austin, like the rest of the state, suffered lengthy blackouts in the deadly February 2021 winter storm.

Snow, ice and widespread blackouts caused the winter storm in February 2021 to become one of the worst in Texas history, killing more than 200 people.

While much of the state languished in freezing darkness, Texas utility regulators set electricity prices at 300 times their typical rate during the severe winter storm. The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Public Utility Commission did not overstep its authority in raising electricity prices, overruling a lower court's finding that utility companies had hoped would allow them to recoup their losses.

In hopes of increasing power generation amid widespread blackouts during that storm, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state's electric grid, asked the PUC to set prices at the maximum allowed by state regulations — $9,000 per megawatt-hour.

After the PUC approved the change, those costs went straight to utility companies as well as any businesses and consumers who did not have fixed-rate pricing plans. One woman found herself with a bill of more than $10,000 for four days of intermittent energy use, and numerous utilities went bankrupt.

In response to a lawsuit brought by power generator Luminant, the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin ruled in January that the PUC exceeded its statutory authority when it set prices at the cap during the storm. The appellate court also found that Luminant, a subsidiary of Vistra Corp., and other power generators could seek to recover excess charges.

The state Supreme Court's 7-0 ruling Friday reverses the appeals court decision, finding that the PUC complied with emergency rulemaking procedures. Justices Rebeca Huddle and Evan Young did not participate.

"Luminant contends that the Commission’s 'hasty process ... cost Luminant and other market participants hundreds of millions of dollars,’ ” Chief Justice Nathan Hecht wrote in the opinion. "But that complaint is about the Orders’ substance, not their procedure."

The justices also dismissed a similar case brought by RWE Renewables Americas and TX Hereford Wind.

“The Commission has the expertise to manage the electric utility industry; the courts do not,” Hecht wrote.

Overall, the pricing order resulted in $16 billion in overcharges in four days, ERCOT's independent market monitor estimated — more than half of the roughly $22 billion the state spends on electricity each year.

Luminant had argued that the $9,000 per megawatt-hour prices were far higher than market prices at the time, and that by driving them to the regulatory cap, the state commission failed to fulfill its legal duty to use “competitive rather than regulatory methods."

"An emergency isn’t a blank check for administrative agencies to ignore the law," wrote Allison Ho, an attorney for Luminant. Ho did not respond to an American-Statesman request for comment.

Luminant also contended that the pricing order "couldn’t (and didn’t) cure the root problem of generators’ inability to produce electricity" during the storm. A 2021 University of Texas report attributed the grid failures to multiple factors, including ERCOT's significant underestimate of demand, errors in weather forecasting, and natural gas and wind energy shortages.

In response, the PUC argued that it followed legal guidelines and that the pricing decisions were made with the intention of stabilizing the grid.

"The Commission and ERCOT are charged with ensuring the power grid’s reliability — not pursuing competition at any cost," wrote Principal Deputy Solicitor General Lannora Pettit. "The Orders did that."

The decision is a dead end for one of numerous avenues utility companies have pursued in hopes of recovering the hundreds of millions of dollars they lost in the storm. In 2021, a state Senate bill that could have returned some of the emergency-pricing charges died in the House. The PUC also refused to reverse the pricing order.

In the fallout of the energy grid's failure and the sky-high electricity charges, all members of the PUC and ERCOT leadership either resigned or were fired. The new PUC members lowered the cap on energy prices to $5,000 per megawatt-hour to prevent a similar situation from recurring.

Vistra and the Public Utility Commission did not respond to Statesman requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Supreme Court sides with state on 2021 winter storm overcharges