Texas students suspended for not reporting classmate with gun, parents outraged

Some parents at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy are expressing outrage at disciplinary action handed down to a handful of students over how they reacted upon learning their classmate showed up to school armed with a gun.

Mesquite police rushed to the public charter school on February 19 after an assistant principal called 911 reporting an armed student was holed in an office.

Body camera video shows officers trying to talk down the teen before opening fire after he appeared to raise his arms while holding a firearm.

The teen suffered a minor injury and was taken into custody.

NBC 5 has learned that at least three students have been suspended for not allegedly reporting their classmate brought a gun to school, according to the parents of two affected students.

Marta Fonseca asked NBC 5 to hear directly from her 15-year-old daughter about what happened that morning and why she reacted the way she did.

Gabriela Rodriguez, a PTAA 9th grader, says she showed up to class about 20 minutes late when she noticed the boy move to sit next to her.

“He decides to just open his backpack and start flashing the gun at me,” she said. “He said he was going to do it one day so today was that day. He was going to do it and how he’s only going to be going after the English teacher. That everybody should just leave the classroom after.”

Rodriguez says she initially thought the gun was fake.

“I sat there shocked because I didn’t think it was a real gun,” she said. “I sat there for like five minutes just thinking this isn’t real, this isn’t real. This isn’t happening.”

Rodriguez says the bell rang a few minutes later so she left and headed to her next class without alerting any adults.

“Yes, I could’ve tried but at this point, it’s just my mind thinking: ‘Would this kid turn on me’ and I get hurt instead of anyone else,” she said.

Fonseca says while she has taught her girls to ‘see something, say something,’ she should not be ‘shamed’ for her response under stress.

“That’s a lot putting on a child who just saw a kid with a gun in a classroom,” said Fonseca. “She’s still growing and her mentality is not fully developed. To place something that big on her, she in fact feared for her life.”

Students, she says, have already been traumatized by the subsequent shooting and should not face any discipline.

Edgar Villa says his daughter shared a class with the gunman but was not told about the gun that morning.

Villa says he and other parents are rallying around suspended students and their families, claiming it is the school that failed them.

Several students tell NBC 5 school leadership never fully educated or prepared students or staff for such an emergency.

What’s more, claims Villa, students’ lack of trust keeps them from alerting staff. “Maybe they weren’t feeling comfortable telling teachers because of the way the teachers are treating them,” said Villa.

When it comes to the importance of reporting threats, especially because law enforcement often says teens are often the first to learn about potential school shootings, Villa and Fonseca argue minors should still not be reprimanded.

Asked if she has any regrets about her decisions that day, Rodriguez said: “Honestly, I have zero regrets. Yeah, maybe I should’ve done this differently, but at this point as long as I’m safe and others are safe, which thankfully we are, I’m ok with this.”

PTAA sent a statement to NBC 5 late Tuesday afternoon that reads in part:

“We are aware of the inquiries regarding the disciplinary actions taken in connection with the incident. Due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), PTAA is restricted from discussing specific student cases publicly. We assure the community that all decisions are made with thorough consideration, adhering to our established policies and ensuring the well-being of our students and staff.“

“Educating our students about safety, responsibility, and the importance of reporting concerns is a continuous process. PTAA is devoted to instilling these values through our curriculum and community engagement initiatives. We believe in learning from incidents to build a safer, more aware, and cohesive school environment.“

“PTAA is in the process of arranging further meetings and discussions with specific parents and students. These forums will be designed to listen, share updates, and collaboratively work towards enhancing our school’s safety and security measures.“

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com