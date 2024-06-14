Texas students’ STAAR scores decline in math and science

Texas elementary and middle school students' STAAR scores dropped in math and science, data released Friday shows. The latest results highlight the challenges to recover from the pandemic's disruption on students' learning. Credit: Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

State testing data released Friday shows students’ math and science scores slipped as they continue to struggle to catch up after the pandemic.

Texas elementary students who took the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam this spring saw striking drops in their understanding of science. Only 26% of fifth graders met science grade-level standards this year, a steep decline of 21 percentage points from 2019.

In math, Texas students lost ground after two years of modest post-pandemic gains. About 41% of students demonstrated an adequate understanding of math on their tests, with declines across grades compared to last year.

The results further illustrate the toll the COVID-19 pandemic exacted on student learning and the long road toward recovery still ahead. Education experts worry the disruption in learning could have long-lasting impacts on how students fare in the workforce.

“It’s clear that math performance is not where students need it to be for success after graduation,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “Pandemic-induced disruptions to learning exacerbated students’ difficulties in mastering fundamental math concepts.”

Elementary and middle school students from third through eighth grade are required to take the STAAR test in math and reading. In addition, fifth-graders are tested in science and eighth-graders in science and social studies.

A bright spot in the STAAR test data was the gains bilingual students have made, though their scores still lag behind the rest of the state. They've surpassed pre-pandemic levels in reading and social studies by 12 and 6 percentage points, respectively. Bilingual students have narrowed the gap between their pre- and post-pandemic performance in math and science, compared to their peers.

This is a developing story; check back for details.

