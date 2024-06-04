Texas student's Doodle for Google recognizes importance of bees. Here's how to vote

A McKinney student is representing Texas in the 16th annual Doodle for Google contest.

Alice Kim's submission highlights the importance of bees for the environment.

What is the Doodle for Google contest?

In celebration of Google's 25th anniversary, the company gave students the prompt of "my wish for the next 25 years..."

“I want to be a beekeeper because I want to follow in my grandfather’s footsteps," the elementary student wrote along with her submission. "His love for bees inspired me. He said bees are precious because they have a big impact on balancing the ecosystem. Bees may become extinct if we don’t take care of them.”

Alice Kim, an elementary student in McKinney, recognizes the importance of beekeeping in her Doodle for Google.

The contest features 55 submissions total — one doodle per state and United States territory — across five categories separated by school grade. Alice is in the fourth- and fifth-grade category.

How to vote

Voters can pick one doodle in each school grade category during the initial round.

Voting takes place online and will close at 2 a.m. CST Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas student's Doodle for Google highlights bees. Here's how to vote