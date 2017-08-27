Texas still expecting heavy rain after massive flooding: governor

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Texas, badly hit by Harvey, which came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane, is still expecting heavy rain and 3,000 National Guard members have been called in to help, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday.

"We are dealing with a triangle of ongoing rain, including Houston, Victoria and Corpus Christi cities. We will continue receiving incredibly heavy rain," Abbott told a news conference.

He said some 250 highways and roads had been closed in the state by the storm.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)