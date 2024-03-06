Texas State Board of Education GOP incumbents ousted, facing runoffs

Students from the University of Texas make their way to the FAS center during Super Tuesday as some head to vote on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Two Republican State Board of Education incumbents are heading to runoff elections, and a longtime conservative board member was ousted by her GOP primary challenger, according to the final but unofficial election results.

Incumbent Tom Maynard, R-Florence, whose district includes Williamson County, will face Round Rock school board member Mary Bone in a runoff election May 28 after neither secured a majority in the three-person GOP primary race for the District 10 seat.

Maynard received 49.3% of the 206,075 votes cast, and Bone got 40.5%, according to the election results.

District 12 incumbent Pam Little, R-Fairview, will face Jamie Kohlmann in a runoff election for the North Texas-based seat. Little received 36.2% of the 175,292 votes, results show. Kohlmann received 26.9% of the vote.

In an election upset, Brandon Hall ousted District 11 incumbent Pat Hardy, R-Fort Worth, by close to 11,000 votes, according to the election results. Hall received 53.2% of the 167,240 votes cast, beating Hardy, who received 46.8% of the vote, results show.

Hardy had sat on the 15-member state education board since 2002 and was the board’s longest serving member.

The outcome of the runoffs — and ultimately the general election in November in which the GOP nominees will face off against the Democratic candidates — could shape the board's focus and swing the Republican-majority panel from right-of-center to more earnestly conservative ideologies.

The state board makes critical decisions about education curriculum standards and adopts instructional materials. Board members also approve new charter schools, set graduation requirements and oversee the Texas Permanent School Fund, a $52 billion, 160-year-old fund that helps finance public schools.

In the next couple of years, the board will approve new social studies curriculum — a process that in 2022 was punted to 2025 when discussions became highly divisive over potential education about topics such as the LGBTQ+ Pride movement and the history of racism in the United States.

The runoffs

Maynard, a former agriculture science teacher, has served on the board since 2012 and is chairman of the committee managing the Permanent School Fund. He’ll face off against Bone, who has been on the Round Rock school board since 2020 and has had a contentious relationship with some of her colleagues over issues like mask mandates and the district’s superintendent hiring.

The two candidates got more votes than the third candidate in the race, Daniel “DC” Caldwell, who received about 10.3% of the votes cast and was running in both the Republican and Democratic primaries.

In North Texas, Little, a former community college instructor and textbook industry professional, will battle it out with Kohlmann for the District 12 seat.

Little, who is the education board's vice chair, has been on the panel since 2018.

Kohlmann is a real estate agent and former education analyst at the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Little and Kohlmann were the top two vote getters in the four-person race, which included Chad Green and Matt Rostami, who received 20.6% and 16.3% of the vote, respectively.

On to November

After defeating Hardy, Hall will advance to the general election in November to face off against Democratic candidate Rayna Glasser for the District 11 seat.

Hall, who has worked in ministry services, spoke out during his campaign against social-emotional learning and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Last year, Hall had announced plans to challenge Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Mineral Wells, in the District 60 Texas House race, but joined the State Board of Education contest instead.

Early voting for the runoff elections begins May 20. Election day is May 28.

