Texas Shriners Association announces new clinic in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —The Texas Shriners Association celebrated its 90th Annual Summer Ceremonial in San Angelo on Saturday, June 8.

The event was marked by the announcement of a new outreach clinic, set to open in partnership with Shannon Medical Center.

Kim Williamson, the Potentate of the Suez Shriners, expressed excitement about the clinic. “I think it would be a wonderful thing to get this open here in San Angelo. It would be the first clinic open within the state,” Williamson said. “We want the people of San Angelo to come to support the clinic and hospitals because we’re not just here to have fun; we’re here with a cause.”

Through the new facility, the renowned charity Shriners Association hopes to give children access to specialist medical care.

It is anticipated that the collaboration with Shannon Medical Center will improve local families’ access to healthcare and assistance.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.